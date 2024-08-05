|
05.08.2024 17:59:11
Why Nvidia Stock Crashed on Monday
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were under pressure on Monday, falling as much as 15.5%. As of 10:46 a.m. ET today, the stock was still down 7.3%.The catalysts that sent the chipmaker lower were a combination of dismal market conditions and reports that its next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) processor might be delayed.It's no secret that Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been the foundation upon which the AI revolution was built. A report that emerged over the weekend suggested that the company has had a rare fumble.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
