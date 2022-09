Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled hard on Thursday, falling as much as 11.1%. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 10.9%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist plunging was a federal government mandate restricting chip sales to China and Russia.In a regulatory filing that dropped late Wednesday, Nvidia revealed that the U.S. government had imposed a new licensing requirement on the company's high-end chips used for artificial intelligence (AI) systems and data centers, effective immediately, for any exports to China and Russia. Continue reading