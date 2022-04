Why Nvidia Stock Defied Crypto Worries Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed 3.2% higher on Wednesday after analysts at New Street Research upgraded the shares to a buy rating with a $270 price target.Image source: Getty Images.Nvidia makes semiconductors used to power everything from video games to artificial intelligence to cryptocurrency mining. It's the last of these activities, though, that has had investors worried of late.