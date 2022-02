Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET.It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though.On the one hand, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering. I suppose investors may have been hoping Google would choose Nvidia chips for that. Google Cloud's revenues more than tripled over the last three years (reaching $19.2 billion in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence), making it Alphabet's fastest-growing business division, and perhaps a tempting target for Nvidia.