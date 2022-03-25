|
25.03.2022 18:33:24
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock was one of the strongest performers out of a group of many strong performing semiconductor stocks Thursday -- and for good reason. On Thursday, Nvidia sketched out plans to attack what it called a trillion-dollar opportunity to grow its annual sales many times in size, foreseeing eventual addressable markets as big as:Of course, that still leaves the question why Nvidia stock is down 2.8% as of noon ET today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!