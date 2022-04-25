|
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday
Semiconductors leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) doesn't report its Q1 earnings for another month -- May 25 is the expected date -- but even with the news a full month away, both Wall Street and the media that cover it are worried. Case in point: Saturday's edition of Barron's warned that "Nvidia's incredible winning streak may soon be coming to an end." And no sooner had it said that than Nvidia stock tumbled in early trading Monday -- down 2% as of 9:45 a.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
