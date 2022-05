Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%.Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Yes and no.Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end. Of particular interest to Nvidia investors, though, may be a story out of Nikkei Asia this morning, which cites China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC), warning of a huge drop in demand for personal computers and smartphones. Continue reading