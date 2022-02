Why Nvidia Stock Fell 17% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 16.8% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary catalyst for the stock's poor performance was weakness in the stock market in general, and particular weakness in the tech sector. Despite January's pullback, Nvidia stock remains a big winner over the past year. It's returned 86.2% over the one-year period through Feb. 1 -- nearly four times the S&P 500 index's 22.2% return over this period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading