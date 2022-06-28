|
28.06.2022 18:59:40
Why Nvidia Stock Fell More Than 4% Today
Shares of semiconductor pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.4% today as of 12:15 p.m. ET. There was no specific news from Nvidia that caused the tumble, but rather ongoing worry that slumping GPU prices could bring down the company's gaming segment. For the sake of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index was down almost 2% on Tuesday. Nvidia's video game segment has been on a tear for years. In the last quarter, revenue was $3.62 billion, compared to just $1.34 billion two years ago. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
