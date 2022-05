Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%. Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.5% last week. The Fed is attempting to cool off inflation, but fears are rising that the central bank is playing catch-up and its aggressive rate hikes could cause a recession.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading