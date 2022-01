Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the fourth day in a row, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell in trading today -- and was down 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.Granted, it kind of feels like all the Nasdaq stocks are falling today as investors shed riskier assets. But in Nvidia's case, there may be a more specific reason.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading