23.09.2022 23:42:57
Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday (Hint: It Wasn't the Economy)
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled on Friday, falling as much as 2.4%. By the time the market closed, the stock was still down 0.4%.The tailwinds from the semiconductor specialist's recent Global Technical Conference (GTC) gave way to reports that Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) big Windows 11 22H2 update had caused a series of problems for gamers using Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs).A growing list of game players reported a laundry list of performance issues after downloading the update, according to an article by the website Bleeping Computer. Users with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards experienced stuttering and considerable lag during game play. One user reported a massive drop in usage of the central processing unit (CPU) in "all my games [making them] basically unplayable." Others reported that CPU usage, which was normally in a range of 50% to 60%, dropped to only 5% after the update. Continue reading
