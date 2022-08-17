|
17.08.2022 19:31:14
Why Nvidia Stock Fell Over 3% Today
Shares of semiconductor leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were under pressure today, down 3.4% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. There was no company-specific news causing the slump in stock price. However, after a multi-week rally off of lows in late June, tech stocks in general were taking a breather. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. Nvidia stock has actually been quite resilient in recent weeks after revealing its preliminary financial results for Q2 2023 (the three-month period ended in July). Including today's drop, shares are actually slightly up since the company announced Q2 revenue would only be $6.7 billion, not the $8.1 billion originally forecasted. Consumer electronics sales, especially PCs and laptops, are headed for decline in the back half of 2022. This is putting a dent in the company's gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) sales for high-end video game graphics. To help move inventory, Nvidia and its retail partners have been cutting prices. Besides a big decline in revenue, it also led to a big drop in profit. Adjusted gross margin on products sold is expected to be about 46%, far lower than the 67% originally expected. Ouch! Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!