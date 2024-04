Why Nvidia Stock Gained 14% in March

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were climbing again last month as the AI leader continued to benefit from investor excitement for all things artificial intelligence.Additionally, the company got a positive response at its annual developer conference and enjoyed some momentum at the beginning of March from its strong fourth-quarter earnings report in February.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nvidia stock finished the month up 14%. As you can see from the chart, there wasn't a defining trend for Nvidia last month, though it got a strong start out of the gate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel