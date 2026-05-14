NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.05.2026 20:17:00
Why Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time High Today, and Why There's Likely More to Come
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sharply higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 4.7% to a new all-time high. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.8%.There was a tidal wave of positive news that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker higher, all of which bodes well for Nvidia's future.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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