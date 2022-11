Why Nvidia Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors gave Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price a boost today after they found out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter.Berkshire's purchase of the stock gave semiconductor stocks a lift this morning, including Nvidia's, in part because it is Buffett's first purchase of a semiconductor stock. Nvidia's share price was up by 2.1% as of 10:51 a.m. ET.Berkshire noted in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought more than $4 billion worth of Taiwan Semiconductor -- about 60 million shares -- in the third quarter. Continue reading