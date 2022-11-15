|
15.11.2022 17:11:54
Why Nvidia Stock Is Climbing Higher Today
Investors gave Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price a boost today after they found out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter.Berkshire's purchase of the stock gave semiconductor stocks a lift this morning, including Nvidia's, in part because it is Buffett's first purchase of a semiconductor stock. Nvidia's share price was up by 2.1% as of 10:51 a.m. ET.Berkshire noted in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought more than $4 billion worth of Taiwan Semiconductor -- about 60 million shares -- in the third quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!