NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.02.2026 19:12:44
Why Nvidia Stock is Dragging the Stock Market Lower Today
As the leading provider of chips that power artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a bellwether for AI adoption. As such, investors were sitting on the edge of their seats when the semiconductor specialist reported its financial results. Despite serving up a beat-and-raise quarter, the stock fell, dragging the broader market down with it.Nvidia stock was down more than 5% in early trading, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.2% and 2%, respectively (as of this writing). Here's why.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26