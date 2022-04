Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped by 5% Tuesday, they were tumbling again Wednesday morning as investors continued to process the news that the Federal Reserve could get more aggressive in its fight against inflation. Growth stocks like Nvidia could be hurt by rising interest rates, and it appears that the market is taking this into account. The tech stock was down by 5.3% for the session as of 11:26 a.m. ET. The broader market was down Wednesday morning following comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday. Brainard said that the Fed "will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting."Continue reading