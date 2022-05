Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors are likely processing comments about supply chain issues in the chip market that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) management mentioned on the company's conference call yesterday. The tech stock was down by 1.9% as of 11:42 a.m. ET. Intel beat Wall Street's expectations for both the top- and bottom-line estimates in the first quarter, but the company's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, highlighted some persistent problems in the semiconductor space that Nvidia investors latched on to. Continue reading