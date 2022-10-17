|
17.10.2022 17:16:34
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. Investors kicked off the week by pushing stocks higher across nearly all sectors as they processed the latest results from Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon, which both reported quarterly financial results that were better than expected. Continue reading
