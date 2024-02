Why Nvidia Stock Joined the Tech Party Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the big tech winners today as the AI chip leader was able to ride the coattails from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which both jumped today. Not coincidentally, both companies are major Nvidia customers as they are each making their own push into AI.The strong reports seemed to set off a virtuous cycle in the tech sector and lifted Nvidia shares as the chipmaker is the key supplier in AI infrastructure, and euphoria is again pushing up AI stocks.As of 2:34 p.m. ET, the stock was up 5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel