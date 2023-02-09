|
09.02.2023 04:17:49
Why Nvidia Stock Jumped 34% in January
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the chip maker best known for its graphics processors, were soaring last month as the company seemed to benefit from a broader turnaround in tech stocks and as interest built in all things artificial intelligence (AI)-related following the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 34%.As you can see from the chart below, the stock gained steadily over the course of the month, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq, which jumped 11%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
