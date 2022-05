Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Another 3.5% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 3.5% today as of 11:15 a.m. ET. That now marks a more than 10% rebound in the last five trading days as investors weigh data from the company's recent earnings report and financial guidance for the second quarter -- which is calling for "only" 24% year-over-year sales growth at the midpoint of expectations.Much of this slowdown is due to a $500 million impact from cessation of sales to Russia and supply disruptions in China because of pandemic lockdowns. The real reason the stock is up today, though, is likely because growth investor Cathie Wood went shopping and added Nvidia to her cart.Continue reading