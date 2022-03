Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. On Friday, it has been building on that momentum to post even stronger gains.As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of the popular semiconductor stock were up a solid 5.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading