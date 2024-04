Why Nvidia Stock Plunged 10% Today

It's rare for a $2 trillion stock to fall on no direct news, but that's exactly what happened to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) today.Shares of the AI chip leader got swept up in a broader AI sell-off after one analyst noted that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), another AI stock leader, failed to report preliminary revenue, casting doubt on its upcoming results.That news caused Nvidia to fall 10%, while Supermicro lost 23.1% today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel