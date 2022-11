Why Nvidia Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were falling more than the market on Wednesday, down 4.7% as of 12:36 p.m. EDT.Nvidia has had quite an eventful few months and had some interesting news earlier this week, when the company unveiled a new slowed-down A800 processor adapted to comply with new regulations on high-performance chip sales to China. But there was nothing much in the way of company-specific news today. More likely, today's larger-than-average decline probably had to do with Nvidia and tech stocks generally becoming collateral damage in the massive cryptocurrency bust we are seeing on Wednesday. Continue reading