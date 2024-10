Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained for the fifth day in a row, as enthusiasm continued to build on Wall Street and among its customers for the new Blackwell platform. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) summit rolled on in its second day.That news was enough to drive Nvidia up 4.1% at market close.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool