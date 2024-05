Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Tuesday

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher on Tuesday, jumping as much as 5.6%. As of 11:54 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 5.1%.The catalyst that sent the chipmaker and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was word that another AI start-up had raised billions of dollars, which is likely good news for Nvidia .xAI, the AI start-up founded by Elon Musk, announced on Sunday it had raised $6 billion in its latest funding round. The company said in a blog post that the influx of cash would be used "to take xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies." In a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said the series B funding round valued xAI at $18 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel