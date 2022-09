Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. As of 12:46 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.1%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC).Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price. Schafer cited the pending launch of Nvidia's GeForce 40 Series, noting that he believes the company's gaming business is now de-risked, given the recent stock price decline and reset of expectations. More importantly, he believes the current headwinds are transitory and the investing thesis remains intact.