18.07.2022 22:44:00
Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today
Less than a month before Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) second-quarter earnings are due out, shares of the semiconductor giant closed 2.2% higher on Monday. Investors seemed to be continuing to react positively to the news that, as Business Insider reported on Thursday, "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, exercised millions of dollars in NVIDIA call options ... according to a new congressional financial disclosure." Over the weekend, news website The Daily Caller noted that Pelosi's purchase, which was noted in the filing as being between $1 million and $5 million, came days ahead of a possible Senate vote that might allocate billions in government subsidies to semiconductor production in the United States. Continue reading
