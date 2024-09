Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were moving higher today on several news items, including a cooler-than-expected inflation report this morning, a well-received presentation at a Goldman Sachs conference this morning, and news that the federal government could allow it to export chips to Saudi Arabia. As a result, the stock closed up 8% on the news.Chip stocks largely jumped as well on the inflation report, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF up 4.6% on the news, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.2%.Image source: Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool