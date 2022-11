Why Nvidia Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bounced Tuesday morning , jumping as much as 4.1%. As of 10:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.5%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was news that the company had created an alternative chip to comply with the U.S. export ban to China.Nvidia has developed a new high-end processor for customers in China, following a U.S. government export ban announced back in August. The newly designed graphics processing unit (GPU), dubbed the A800, has been modified to meet to new restrictions, while still providing users with ample processing power.