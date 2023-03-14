|
14.03.2023 18:08:30
Why Nvidia Stock Popped Tuesday Morning
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Tuesday morning, jumping as much as 5.5%. As of 12:52 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 5.1%.While the broader market rally no doubt helped fuel the rise, the catalyst that appeared to propel the semiconductor specialist higher was news about a collaboration with another tech giant and why it represents a compelling opportunity.In a blog post that dropped late yesterday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) unveiled details about its work with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up OpenAI to develop viral chatbot ChatGPT -- which attracted more than 1 million users within days of its debut in November. The two companies partnered to build a massive, state-of-the-art supercomputer with an eye toward this new generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) -- a system designed to train a large language model capable of intelligently responding to user questions. Continue reading
