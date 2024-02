Why Nvidia Stock Rallied (Again) on Friday

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rallied (again) on Friday, jumping as much as 4.9%. As of 2:32 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.7%.The rally followed yesterday's blockbuster financial report, which propelled Nvidia to new heights. After digesting the results and after adjusting his models, the self-professed "most bullish analyst on Nvidia" has issued a new price target.Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann, the self-professed "most bullish analyst on Nvidia," maintained his buy rating on the stock while increasing his price target to a Street-high $1,400. That suggests potential upside of more than 78% -- on top of the stock's 437% gains since the beginning of 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel