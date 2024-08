Why Nvidia Stock Rallied on Tuesday

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher on Tuesday, jumping as much as 6.2%. As of 1:33 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 5.7%.The catalyst that sent the chipmaker and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher were reports that delays of the Blackwell AI processor likely won't be as bad as originally feared.Earlier this month, reports suggested that Nvidia 's much anticipated Blackwell B200 AI processor, which is scheduled to begin shipping later this year, would ship as much as three months late, thanks to a design flaw, according to a report that first appeared on the website The Information.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool