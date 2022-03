Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed 18% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a semiconductor company, skyrocketed this week after several analysts indicated that the technology giant offers investors some fantastic opportunities in the metaverse and gaming.The tech stock is up more than 18% over the past week, according to ​​data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nvidia's stock got its first share price bump earlier this week after an analyst at Cowen, Matthew Ramsay, said that the company has a huge opportunity in the metaverse. This market -- which is loosely defined as people spending time in a virtual world using an avatar -- could help Nvidia build on top of its other revenue segments, including gaming and data centers. Continue reading