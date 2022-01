Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead.Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. But with Nvidia stock bouncing back today, and back up 4.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET, it's looking like some investors may have decided this is actually good news for Nvidia.