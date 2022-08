Why Nvidia Stock Rose More Than 19% in July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 19.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors had few reasons for optimism at the start of July, with Nvidia tumbling 15.3% in the first week. The stock continued to fall two weeks into the month as analysts reduced its target price and prepared for disappointing quarterly results in mid-August. However, the stock began to soar on July 15, as drafted legislation concerning semiconductor production picked up steam. At the start of July, fellow chip company Micron Technology released quarterly predictions 45% lower than Wall Street's expectations. The company's stock subsequently fell 6%, with a domino effect leading Nvidia stock to fall 3.3%. Continue reading