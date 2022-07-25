|
25.07.2022 17:39:40
Why Nvidia Stock Sank on Monday
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled on Monday, falling as much as 3.9%. As of 11:21 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 3.5%.While the chipmaker was no doubt caught up in a down day for technology stocks, bearish comments by a couple of Wall Street analysts weighed further on its share price.Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis lowered his price target on Nvidia to $200, down from $295, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The analyst is downplaying recent gains on the semiconductor space, believing there are more declines to come. Continue reading
