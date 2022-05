Why Nvidia Stock Was Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were trading down 2.4% as of 9:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday after one analyst issued a warning about the graphic chip maker's near-term growth. The stock has since recovered some of the drop as of 10:05 a.m. ET.NVDA data by YChartsContinue reading