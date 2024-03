Why Nvidia Stock Was Popping Again Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were climbing again today even though there was no company-specific news on the artificial intelligence (AI) stock juggernaut. However, AI stocks have a tendency to move in unison, and good news from fellow traveler Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) seemed to lift Nvidia stock as well.Super Micro shares jumped after the S&P Global said that the maker of servers and storage equipment that are especially valued for AI applications would join the S&P 500 on March 18. The news acts as a broader stamp of approval for Super Micro and the rest of the AI sector and seemed to spark a new round of euphoria as investors piled into these stocks again.Nvidia closed at 3.6% after trading up as high as 6.6% earlier in the session, while Super Micro Computer had gained 25.3%. Among the other winners in the AI space were Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which both finished up more than 3%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel