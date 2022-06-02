|
Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m. ET, but Nvidia was up 5.6%. Another market analyst is weighing in on the high-performance computing company, and they like what they see. Image source: Getty Images.Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya named Nvidia as his top large-cap semiconductor stock yesterday. Arya also reiterated bullishness on some other top chip companies, which the analyst has dubbed MANGO stocks -- an acronym for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Nvidia, GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON).Continue reading
