Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism. Tuesday afternoon, following a "fireside chat" involving their respective CEOs at a tech industry conference, Nvidia and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) announced that they are deepening their existing collaboration. The new arrangement will allow the database solutions king to utilize the full Nvidia-accelerated computing stack for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offerings.Continue reading