Why Nvidia's AI Technology Is Essential for the Autonomous Vehicle Industry

There has been a lot of hype around autonomous vehicles over the past few years but the reality is that the technology still seems some time away from becoming mainstream.For instance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes a prediction every year that his company's cars could be driving themselves soon without the help of any human, but he has been making that prediction for nine years now. Alphabet's self-driving division, Waymo, was founded back in 2009, but its cars continue to be plagued by glitches.In other words, autonomous driving hasn't become foolproof yet. Of course, automakers and component suppliers have introduced various levels of autonomy in their products, but full autonomy hasn't become a reality. Still, companies involved in this space continue to test their technologies and pour money into autonomous driving systems.