Why Nvidia's Monster AI Chip Is Great News for Intel

GPU giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) officially unveiled its latest AI chip on Monday built on the new Blackwell architecture. The chip links together two GPUs to provide a big performance boost over Nvidia's current-generation offerings, with architectural improvements delivering some performance and efficiency gains as well.While Nvidia faces an ever-expanding cadre of competitors, including Advanced Micro Devices and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), it will be difficult for anyone to catch up with Nvidia in terms of raw AI computing power anytime soon.Intel plans to launch its third-generation Gaudi AI accelerator this year, but there's little chance the company will catch up with Nvidia in terms of AI training performance. However, buried in Nvidia's announcement was a piece of good news for Intel 's nascent foundry business.