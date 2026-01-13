Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.01.2026 19:00:00
Why Nvidia's New Rubin Chips Could Spell Big Gains For This Under-the-Radar AI Stock
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made big news last week when it introduced its new line of Rubin chips at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new Rubin platform is designed primarily to handle workloads from AI data centers.As the company explains it, the new Rubin line of chips are built to treat the AI data center as the "unit of compute," not just a single GPU server. The platform includes six chips that are built to work as one, with GPUs, CPUs, and other components co-designed to share data faster. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
