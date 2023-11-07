07.11.2023 13:07:00

Why NXP Semiconductors, Axcelis Technologies, and SiTime Fell in October

Shares of auto and industrial-focused chip companies NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS), and SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) had a tough October, falling 13.8%, 21.8%, and 12.6%, respectively, on the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.These three companies operate in slightly different areas of the automotive and industrial chip markets. And while many other types of semiconductors entered a correction in mid-2022, the auto and industrial markets had remained resilient through 2023.There was some thinking these end markets may be resilient to a downturn, given that new cars and industrial equipment will have growing content per unit each and every year. However, the correction in these names now appears to be arriving.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

NXP Semiconductors N.V. 170,50 0,29% NXP Semiconductors N.V.
SiTime Corporation Registered Shs 106,73 -1,43% SiTime Corporation Registered Shs

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es südwärts. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

