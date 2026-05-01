NXP Semiconductors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C5WJ / ISIN: NL0009538784
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01.05.2026 18:08:52
Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Was Flying High This Week
According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up by almost 20% week to date as of early Friday afternoon. It wasn't hard to see why -- the global chipmaker did well in its first quarter, with robust top and bottom-line growth and key fundamentals that beat analyst estimates.NXP took the wraps off the quarter after market hours on Tuesday. The company's figures revealed that it grew revenue by 12% year over year to nearly $3.2 billion, and net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) by 15% to $774 million. Both results were higher than their corresponding consensus analyst estimates. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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