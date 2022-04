Why Oatly Stock Turned Sour in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) plunged 25.8% lower in March 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Swedish maker of oat milk and related products posted mixed results in last month's fourth-quarter report. Analysts and investors were quick to focus on the weaker bits of that report, continuing a downbeat trend that started a couple of weeks after Oatly's IPO.Oatly's fourth-quarter sales rose 46% year over year, landing at $186 million. On the bottom line, net losses expanded from $0.08 to $0.13 per diluted share. Your average analyst had been expecting a net loss of roughly $0.09 per share on top-line revenue near $174 million.Management pointed to inflation-based cost increases and supply chain difficulties undermining the company's successful global expansion program. Looking ahead, Oatly's full-year revenue guidance for 2022 aimed approximately 10% below the analyst consensus at the time. Capital expenses are also expected to double this year as Oatly is building new production facilities in Texas, the U.K., and China.