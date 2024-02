Why Oatly Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) were having another rough quarter as the oat milk company disappointed investors in its fourth-quarter earnings report.Oatly topped revenue estimates in the fourth quarter, but the company continued to struggle on the bottom line and offered weak guidance.As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the stock was down 14.8%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel